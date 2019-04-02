Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What did last night’s Brexit votes mean?
The Commons has voted on four alternatives to Theresa May's Brexit deal, but none gained a majority. One Tory MP resigned the whip in frustration.
The BBC's Political correspondent Chris Mason explains what might happen next.
-
02 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window