Why I protested semi-naked in Commons

Why I protested semi-naked during Brexit debate
A climate change protester has told BBC Radio 5 Live why he protested semi-naked during a House of Commons debate on Brexit.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, James Dean from Extinction Rebellion defended being part of the biggest Commons security breach since 2014.

  • 02 Apr 2019
