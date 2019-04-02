Media player
Why I protested semi-naked in Commons
A climate change protester has told BBC Radio 5 Live why he protested semi-naked during a House of Commons debate on Brexit.
Speaking to Emma Barnett, James Dean from Extinction Rebellion defended being part of the biggest Commons security breach since 2014.
02 Apr 2019
