Cooper: 'We're in a very dangerous situation'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cooper: 'We're in a very dangerous situation'

Yvette Cooper says she has presented a bill to Parliament to avoid "crashing out" of the EU without a deal in 10 days' time.

The Labour backbencher says the country is currently in "a very dangerous situation" and if the bill becomes law, it would help prevent damage to businesses, jobs and security.

  • 02 Apr 2019