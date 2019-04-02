‘I’ve lost four inches off my waistline due to Brexit’

Video

Conservative MP Huw Merriman has told Radio 5 Live he has gone from a 34 inch waist to almost under a 30 due to the stress of Brexit.

The MP for Bexhill and Battle told Anna Foster much of the stress is caused by abuse from his constituents and that he’s also “started seeing a counsellor”.

“I've decided that I need to make sure that I'm properly looked after and that we look after our mental health."

This clip is originally from 5 live Drive with Tony Livesey and Anna Foster on 2 April 2019.