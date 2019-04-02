Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
May: I will try to agree plan with Corbyn
Prime Minister Theresa May says she will seek a further extension to Article 50, under which the UK is due to leave the EU on 12 April.
She offered to sit down with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to formulate a deal that both sides in parliament could agree to.
She said if it wasn't possible to agree, they could choose a series of options to put to the House.
Mrs May added that the options will have to be in a Bill that passes before 22 May so "the UK need not take part in European parliamentary elections".
-
02 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47794273/theresa-may-i-will-try-to-agree-brexit-plan-with-corbynRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window