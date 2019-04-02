Theresa May is 'splitting the country'

Video

The former Conservative MP says Theresa May has "mismanaged and misunderstood" the Brexit process.

Mr Boles, who resigned from the party on Monday, was part of a cross-party group of MPs coordinating efforts to find a compromise in Parliament around a Brexit proposal that would retain access to the single market.

He said "that the party that was least willing to compromise, least willing to follow through on commitments, and I mean real committments that were made, was my own party and my own colleagues".

He gave his first interview to Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg.