Corbyn: Very happy to meet May on Brexit
Jeremy Corbyn said he is "very happy" to hold discussions with Theresa May on a cross-party Brexit plan.
The Labour leader was responding to the prime minster's call to seek an end to the political deadlock over the UK's future relationship with the EU.
He stressed the need to prevent the UK "crashing out" of the EU next week, and underlined his desire to protect consumer, environmental and labour standards, as well as the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.
02 Apr 2019
