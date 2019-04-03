Media player
'Appalled' by Brexit talks with Corbyn
Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says Theresa May's talks with Jeremy Corbyn "legitimise a Marxist whose sole purpose in life is to do real damage to the country".
03 Apr 2019
