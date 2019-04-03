Media player
Brexit talks must start 'without red lines'
Former Conservative MP Nick Boles, who resigned the party whip on Monday, has asked the prime minister for reassurance that she will enter cross-party talks "without the red lines that have bedevilled the Brexit process so far".
03 Apr 2019
