Brexit is 'an article of faith'

Brexit 'an article of faith'
Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg, that the government must "seek common ground" with the Labour party, to ensure the UK leaves the EU quickly.

He said that, if there was a choice between leaving the EU and a customs unions, he would "take leaving every single time".

But Mr Cox added, that he believed there would be "nothing to stop" the UK leaving a future customs arrangement with the EU.

  • 03 Apr 2019