Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit vote tied in Commons
A vote in the House of Commons has been defeated by one vote after the Speaker John Bercow cast the deciding ballot.
MPs were voting on a motion to hold more indicative votes on alternative plans for Brexit but the result was tied with 310 votes for and 310 against.
Mr Bercow then voted "no" in accordance with precedent.
-
03 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window