'Our democracy is under threat' - Labour MP

Labour MP Rosie Cooper speaks in the Commons after a jury failed to decide whether or not a man who plotted to kill her was a member of the banned neo-Nazi organisation National Action.

Jack Renshaw, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, bought a machete to kill Ms Cooper and a police officer against whom he had a grudge.

The 23-year-old admitted preparing an act of terrorism but denied membership of National Action.

After a seven-week retrial, the Old Bailey jury said it was unable to reach a unanimous or majority verdict.

Andrea Leadsom, Sajid Javid and Jeremy Corbyn also paid tribute to Ms Cooper in the Commons.