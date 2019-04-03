'Our democracy is under threat' - Labour MP
Labour MP Rosie Cooper speaks in the Commons after a jury failed to decide whether or not a man who plotted to kill her was a member of the banned neo-Nazi organisation National Action.
Jack Renshaw, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, bought a machete to kill Ms Cooper and a police officer against whom he had a grudge.
The 23-year-old admitted preparing an act of terrorism but denied membership of National Action.
After a seven-week retrial, the Old Bailey jury said it was unable to reach a unanimous or majority verdict.
Andrea Leadsom, Sajid Javid and Jeremy Corbyn also paid tribute to Ms Cooper in the Commons.
03 Apr 2019
