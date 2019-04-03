Corbyn welcomes cross-party talks at PMQs
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn welcomes the opportunity for cross-party talks with the government on Brexit, but criticises domestic policy in the UK, including the current rates of poverty in the country.

Prime Minister Theresa May says that no-one in government wants to see poverty rise.

  • 03 Apr 2019