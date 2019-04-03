Media player
Video
Corbyn: May meeting 'useful but inconclusive'
Labour's leader says "not as much change as expected" came out of his Brexit talks with the prime minster.
The meeting between Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May – aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock – was called "constructive" in statements from the Labour Party and No 10.
Discussions are to continue on Thursday.
03 Apr 2019
