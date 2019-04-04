Media player
Cooper bill to delay Brexit
MPs have voted by a majority of one to force the prime minister to ask for an extension to the Brexit process, in a bid to avoid any no-deal scenario.
Labour's Yvette Cooper led the move, which the Commons passed in one day.
04 Apr 2019
