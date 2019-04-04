Cooper bill to delay Brexit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cooper bill to delay Brexit

MPs have voted by a majority of one to force the prime minister to ask for an extension to the Brexit process, in a bid to avoid any no-deal scenario.

Labour's Yvette Cooper led the move, which the Commons passed in one day.

  • 04 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Brexit vote tied in Commons