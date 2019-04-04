Media player
Angry man slams door at BBC reporter
A man slammed his door in the face of a Conservative council candidate while canvassing and being recorded by a BBC reporter. The man branded the Conservatives as "disgraceful".
He shouted: ""No chance, after the mess they've left us in, you've gotta be joking, disgraceful, the lot of you."
BBC Radio 4 Today programme's Ross Hawkins was interviewing people in Somerset about the upcoming local elections.
A full list of candidates in the local elections in South Somerset will be available on the council’s website.
04 Apr 2019
