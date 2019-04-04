Newport voters on Brexit: Fed up, bored, angry

Video

As polls close in the Newport West by-election, satirical pop project Goldie Lookin Chain, voters, and party spokespeople talk about the role of Brexit and other local issues in the campaign.

For This Week, BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans profiles the Leave-voting seat, and looks back over the canvassing that followed the death of Labour MP Paul Flynn.

The result is expected in the early hours of Friday, with live coverage on BBC One.