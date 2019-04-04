Commons adjourned due to water leak

Video

During a debate on taxation, Labour MP Justin Madders struggled to be heard as the water leak in the Commons chamber grew louder.

The leak started to be heard around the conclusion of Justine Greening's speech, who had been speaking just before Mr Madders.

The Deputy Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, was forced to suspend the sitting in the Commons at the conclusion of Mr Madders' speech. The House of Commons has now adjourned for the day.