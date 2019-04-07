Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Appalling to consider another referendum'
Andrea Leadsom has told the BBC's Andrew Marr that it is "appalling" to consider a further Brexit referendum.
The leader of the House of Commons described it as an "attempt by those on the Remain side to run it again".
-
07 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47845170/andrea-leadsom-mp-it-is-appalling-to-consider-another-referendumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window