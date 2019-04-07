Brexit: 'It's like the playground, really'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: 'It's like the playground, really'

Voters in Ripon, North Yorkshire, give us their opinion on Theresa May's decision to hold Brexit talks with the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

  • 07 Apr 2019
Go to next video: What does the latest vote in parliament mean for Brexit?