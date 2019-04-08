Media player
Labour: 'We haven't seen change in Brexit position'
Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer says that Labour hasn't "seen a change [in] position from the government" during Brexit talks.
He said both parties "have approached [the talks] in the spirit of trying to find a way forward".
But, he added: "We're waiting to see what the government is putting on the table as a proposal... the ball's in the government's court."
08 Apr 2019
