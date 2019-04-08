Media player
Corbyn: No change in Brexit 'red lines'
Jeremy Corbyn says there has been no change so far in the government's "red lines" over Brexit but will continue to participate in cross-party talks in good faith.
"I sincerely hope that we can put on one side the whole concept of leaving without a deal"
08 Apr 2019
