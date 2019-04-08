Media player
Speaker calls MP with Bon Jovi hit
The Commons became musical on Monday afternoon when Speaker John Bercow called Labour's Thangam Debbonaire to speak.
Rather than his usual style, he chose to rock things up a bit, singing her name to the tune of Bon Jovi's Livin' On A Prayer.
The MP had to laugh, but also cursed internet memes, while Mr Bercow giggled.
