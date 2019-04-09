Lammy: 'Scrap the caps' on Windrush compensation

Video

David Lammy questioned why details about the caps on Windrush scandal payments were "quietly published online" and criticised the £10,000 limit for those wrongly deported.

The Labour MP tabled an urgent question, where he spoke of at least 11 people wrongly deported having since died, and at least 164 were wrongly deported or detained.

He said to the government: “Scrap the caps and compensate them properly for the wrongs that have been done to them.”

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said people could make "cumulative" claims and this could "add up to significant sums”.