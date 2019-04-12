Radical left asks: On the brink of civil war?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Franco Berardi on Jeremy Corbyn and new EU referendum

Since Jeremy Corbyn became leader of the Labour party in 2015, the British left has undergone a dramatic reinvention.

In a personal film for Politics Live, Ash Sarkar from Novara Media in the UK interviewed her political hero, the philosopher Franco ‘Bifo’ Berardi.

A key member of the Autonomia movement in 1970s’ Italy, Mr Berardi calls for a radical re-think of technology and work, so that people can have more time to do the things they enjoy.

And he said Mr Corbyn should call for a new EU referendum as a "declaration of war against against neo-liberal Europe”.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

  • 12 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Corbyn: Public vote an 'option to break deadlock'