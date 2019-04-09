PM's deal 'delivers customs union benefits'

Video

The PM's deal to leave the EU would deliver "many of the benefits" of being in a customs union, and allow the UK to conduct an "independent trade policy", said the chancellor.

He was asked by Tory MP Tom Pursglove about the customs union being the "wrong policy choice" for the British economy.

Philip Hammond told him: "We put that deal to the House effectively three times and it was defeated three times, so we have to pursue other options."