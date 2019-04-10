Corbyn: Cuts to Swindon, more money for Surrey
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corbyn: Cuts to Swindon, more money for Surrey

Jeremy Corbyn compared spending in Surrey and Swindon when he asked the prime minister about child poverty levels.

But Theresa May said average spending power per home was higher in the more deprived council areas and levels, and spoke about fuel duty, the national minimum wage and tax cuts.

Political updates in text, video and images

  • 10 Apr 2019
Go to next video: MPs question May over police funding