Brexit secretary Steve Barclay admits EU has control of process
'EU has control of Brexit' - Barclay

The Brexit secretary has acknowledged that the EU now has control of the Brexit process.

Stephen Barclay blamed the British Parliament for not supporting the prime minister's Brexit plan: "Parliament is refusing to honour the result of the referendum."

Another Brexit delay will have to be approved by the other 27 EU nations in a summit taking place in Brussels on Wednesday.

  • 10 Apr 2019
