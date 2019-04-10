Media player
MPs question May over police funding
Two MPs used their questions at PMQs to address funding for the police in their areas.
Conservative Theresa Villiers criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for closing down Barnet police station, while Labour's Wayne David accused the PM of failing to give accurate figures on police funding in Gwent.
