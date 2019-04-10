MPs question May over police funding

MPs question PM over police funding
Two MPs used their questions at PMQs to address funding for the police in their areas.

Conservative Theresa Villiers criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for closing down Barnet police station, while Labour's Wayne David accused the PM of failing to give accurate figures on police funding in Gwent.

  • 10 Apr 2019
