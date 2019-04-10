Is May embarrassed to ask EU for Brexit delay?

Video

Ahead of meeting EU leaders, the UK PM was asked what she would do if they would only grant a long extension.

Theresa May is asking for Article 50 to be extended until 30 June, but there are reports the other 27 EU states will only offer a longer delay at Wednesday's summit in Brussels.

Mrs May told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that she was looking to leave the EU in a "smooth and orderly way", and that could still happen by 22 May.

