Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is May embarrassed to ask EU for Brexit delay?
Ahead of meeting EU leaders, the UK PM was asked what she would do if they would only grant a long extension.
Theresa May is asking for Article 50 to be extended until 30 June, but there are reports the other 27 EU states will only offer a longer delay at Wednesday's summit in Brussels.
Mrs May told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that she was looking to leave the EU in a "smooth and orderly way", and that could still happen by 22 May.
-
10 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window