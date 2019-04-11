Tusk: 'Please do not waste this time'
Video

After five hours of talks at a summit in Brussels, the UK and the EU have agreed a "flexible extension" of Brexit until 31 October.

Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council explained that the "course of action will be entirely in the UK's hands".

  • 11 Apr 2019
