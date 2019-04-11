Media player
Tusk: 'Please do not waste this time'
After five hours of talks at a summit in Brussels, the UK and the EU have agreed a "flexible extension" of Brexit until 31 October.
Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council explained that the "course of action will be entirely in the UK's hands".
11 Apr 2019
