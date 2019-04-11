Rees-Mogg: Halloween deadline is symbolic

Video

When asked about delaying Brexit to 31 October, Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said: "I don't think it's a good idea and it's not delivering on the referendum result."

"People expected to leave on 29 March and here we are heading towards Halloween. There is some symbolism in that, I think," he said.

The Brexiteer also said he was not involved in any efforts to remove Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party.