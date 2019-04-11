Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: We needed an extension, says Sir Keir Starmer
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said delaying Brexit to 31 October was "a good thing".
However, he added that "the real question for the prime minister is what is she going to use this time for because we can’t carry on going on as we are at the moment".
He said cross-party talks were going on "in good faith" but identified "the need for a customs union" as a sticking point.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47895235/brexit-we-needed-an-extension-says-sir-keir-starmerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window