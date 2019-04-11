Sir Keir Starmer: We needed Brexit extension
Brexit: We needed an extension, says Sir Keir Starmer

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said delaying Brexit to 31 October was "a good thing".

However, he added that "the real question for the prime minister is what is she going to use this time for because we can’t carry on going on as we are at the moment".

He said cross-party talks were going on "in good faith" but identified "the need for a customs union" as a sticking point.

