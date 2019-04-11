Tory MP asks PM: Will she PM resign?

Media player
Brexit: Tory MP Bill Cash calls on Theresa May to resign
Conservative MP and Brexiteer Sir Bill Cash asked if the prime minister appreciated the "anger her abject surrender prompted across the country" over her Brexit policy and asked her to resign.
The prime minister replied: "I think you know the answer to that."
11 Apr 2019
