Move UK's capital from 'great leech' London?

UK capital city: Stig Abell suggests move from London
Westminster is “falling apart inside and outside”, says Times Literary Supplement editor and author Stig Abell, who suggested moving the UK’s capital to another city
Politics Live presenter Elizabeth Glinka got reaction to the idea from Conservative Lord Callanan, Labour's Lord Falconer, journalist Camilla Tominey and pollster Deborah Mattinson.
11 Apr 2019
