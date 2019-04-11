Move UK's capital from 'great leech' London?
UK capital city: Stig Abell suggests move from London

Westminster is “falling apart inside and outside”, says Times Literary Supplement editor and author Stig Abell, who suggested moving the UK’s capital to another city

Politics Live presenter Elizabeth Glinka got reaction to the idea from Conservative Lord Callanan, Labour's Lord Falconer, journalist Camilla Tominey and pollster Deborah Mattinson.

