May: Not the normal way of British politics
Brexit: Theresa May statement after summit with EU leaders

The UK PM told MPs about the overnight talks at the European Council summit EU and set out her plans to resolve the Parliamentary deadlock and take the UK out of the EU.

Theresa May said the "whole country is intensely frustrated" about Brexit, how she "never wanted to seek this extension" and her regret about not being able to secure an agreement.

  • 11 Apr 2019
