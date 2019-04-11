‘Diplomatic failure’ of Brexit 'mishandling'
Brexit: Jeremy Corbyn on Theresa May's EU policy

Britain is in "limbo" with "deep uncertainly" for businesses and workers over the government's handling of Brexit, the Labour leader said.

He told MPs that the prime minister finally reached out to opposition, not at the eleventh hour, but at "five past midnight".

But Jeremy Corbyn said the talks were "serious, detailed and ongoing", adding that all options should remain open "including a public vote".

