Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Is UK doing enough?

The British Iranian, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies.

Jason Rezaian was a correspondent for the Washington Post in Tehran when he was arrested in July 2014 and accused of spying. He was convicted on vague charges and spent 18 months in prison before a deal was done to release him in January 2016.

Rezaian tells HARDtalk’s Shaun Ley he thinks a deal will also have to be done to secure the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and believes that currently "not enough is being done" in the UK to get her out.

