How age affects political voting patterns
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Conservative and Labour support by young and old voters

Almost half of Conservative voters are 65 or older, research for Onward, a right-leaning think tank, has found.

Onward director Will Tanner, also a former adviser to Theresa May, spoke about the "skewing" of Tory supporters towards older age, while the Guardian's Jessica Elgot looked at the different pattern for Labour.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

  • 12 Apr 2019
Go to next video: What happened with the election polls?