MPs cheer Easter break annoucnement
MPs cheer Easter break for the House of Commons

In February an MPs' break was cancelled to find additional time for Brexit-related business, and there were fears the Easter recess would also be scrapped.

However, on 11 April, Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom said the House of Commons would close for a break from the end of the day to 23 April - an announcement enthusiastically welcomed by MPs.

  • 12 Apr 2019