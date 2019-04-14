Media player
Anti-Semitism: Jeremy Corbyn secretly recorded during discussion
A leaked recording of the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been released, in which he suggests the party may have lost, mislaid or ignored evidence of anti-Semitism.
His comments were secretly taped by one of his fiercest critics - the Labour MP, Dame Margaret Hodge - when she met him in February to discuss the matter.
14 Apr 2019
