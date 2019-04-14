Batten: Tommy Robinson 'not far right'
Gerard Batten: Tommy Robinson 'not far right'

UKIP leader Gerard Batten has defended his decision to to appoint the former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson as an adviser.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said Mr Robinson was "not far right" and "doesn't have far-right views".

  • 14 Apr 2019
