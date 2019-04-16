Media player
Amber Rudd: Leadership bid is ‘entirely possible’
Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has told BBC Radio 5 Live that it is “entirely possible” that she will launch a bid for the Conservative Party leadership once Theresa May steps down, adding “I don’t rule it out”.
Speaking to Emma Barnett, Ms Rudd said: “I have kept the door slightly ajar" when asked about succeeding the prime minister.
16 Apr 2019
