MP opens up about losing both parents as a child
Liberal Democrat MP Ed Davey has opened up about losing both his parents when he was a child.

Mr Davey's father died when he was four, and his mother when he was 15.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Clare McDonnell, the former cabinet minister explained how he had to “grow up early” because of what had happened.

