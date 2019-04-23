Change UK launches European election campaign

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Euro elections 2019: Change UK's Heidi Allen launches campaign
Change UK - which wants a second Brexit referendum - has launched its campaign for next month's European Parliamentary elections.
Interim leader Heidi Allen says 3,700 people offered to stand as candidates.
The party - formerly called The Independent Group - unveiled its candidates, including Rachel Johnson - sister of Boris - and former BBC correspondent Gavin Esler.
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48025290/euro-elections-2019-change-uk-s-heidi-allen-launches-campaignRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window