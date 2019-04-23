Ex-BBC presenter stands for Change UK
Former BBC presenter Gavin Esler is to stand for the Change UK party at the European Parliamentary elections, calling for a "People's Vote" to stop Brexit.

As the party - formerly called The Independent Group - launched its campaign, Mr Esler said Britain's political system was "a worldwide joke".

