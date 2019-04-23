Ex-BBC presenter stands for Change UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Euro elections 2019: Ex-BBC presenter Gavin Esler stands for Change UK
Former BBC presenter Gavin Esler is to stand for the Change UK party at the European Parliamentary elections, calling for a "People's Vote" to stop Brexit.
As the party - formerly called The Independent Group - launched its campaign, Mr Esler said Britain's political system was "a worldwide joke".
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48025291/euro-elections-2019-ex-bbc-presenter-gavin-esler-stands-for-change-ukRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window