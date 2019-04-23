Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK should be proud of climate efforts, says energy minister
The energy secretary says the UK has the "most detailed proposals" to hit carbon budgets, and backed legislation as the best way to tackle climate change.
Claire Perry was responding to Ed Miliband's call for a "climate emergency", saying she was did not know what "that would entail".
The former Labour leader was asking her about Extinction Rebellion protests in London over the last week, and the actions of past and present governments over climate change.
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-48025295/uk-should-be-proud-of-climate-efforts-says-energy-ministerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window