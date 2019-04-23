UK 'should be proud of climate efforts'

Video

The energy secretary says the UK has the "most detailed proposals" to hit carbon budgets, and backed legislation as the best way to tackle climate change.

Claire Perry was responding to Ed Miliband's call for a "climate emergency", saying she was did not know what "that would entail".

The former Labour leader was asking her about Extinction Rebellion protests in London over the last week, and the actions of past and present governments over climate change.

