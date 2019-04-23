Corbyn: 'Government needs to move Brexit on'

Video

The government has to make changes to its Brexit stance for cross-party talks to progress, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

As talks resumed after the Easter recess, the Labour leader told the BBC: "There's got to be some changes by the government.

"We cannot go on hearing this tired old mantra that the Brexit agreement has to be adhered to."

He added: "We will see how it goes, but the government does really need to move on with it."