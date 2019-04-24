Video

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to make a statement about the prospect of a second independence referendum amid what her spokesman called "the ongoing Brexit confusion at Westminster".

But is there any appetite for another referendum on Scottish independence?

Newsnight brings together two young voters from opposite ends of the political spectrum, to see if they can convince each other to see things differently.

