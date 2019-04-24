Video

A retired top naval chief has criticised using gender neutral terms for ships as "political correctness gone made".

It comes after the Scottish Maritime Museum stopped calling ships and boats “she” when those words on information signs were scratched out by vandals.

Admiral Lord West told the Today programme: "It is an insult to a generation of sailors... a ship is like a mother, they preserve us from the dangers of the sea."

He said pressure groups making organisations "change things was a very dangerous road we're going down".